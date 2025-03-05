The Minister of Economy and Industry, María Jesús Lorenzana, has asked this Wednesday during her visit to Brussels that The measures collected in the new plan for the automotive sector of the European Commission They apply “with maximum speed” and “immediately.” The head of the economic department considered that it is a plan “that was needed as an emergency, not only of urgency,” he said.

However, Lorenzana “positively” values ​​the project, although he thinks it has taken. He has also warned of the rush required by the application of the plan. Specifically, the Minister has referred to the fact that “it cannot be that the plan right now to communicate to begin to make regulatory developments and then its application takes months and years”, but that we must try to execute immediately.

Lorenzana considers “very interesting” that they will establish, at least, Three cross -border test banks for autonomous vehicles. Thus, he has expressed his willingness to fight for a test bench for Galicia and northern Portugal, in reference to the capacities of the Galicia Automotive Technology Center (CTAG).

The Minister also sees positive that it is understood as a priority The manufacture of batteries and components in Europeas well as the fact that hydrogen and alternative fuels will be promoted. This last respect has clarified that it is essential to support production projects and not only those of loading and refueling.

Corporate fleets

The head of the Economics and Industry portfolio has considered continuing to continue encouraging The demand for the electric vehicle in Europesupporting people with less resources and changes in corporate fleets. Finally, he concluded reiterating in the speed of these measures and making changes in the regulations that regulate the implementation of the projects.