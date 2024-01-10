the case

Millions of white plastic pellets, called pellets, spilled from a cargo ship in early December and have washed up on beaches on Spain's northern coast, alarming the public and environmentalists about the damage they could cause. The most affected region is Galicia, where the presence of the balls was initially reported. The images of the polluted beaches brought to mind the environmental disaster that occurred in 2002, with the sinking of the Prestige oil tanker off the coast of the autonomous community. The pellets with sea currents then arrived along the coast of Asturias and some small quantities were detected in Cantabria. In the Basque Country, its presence has not been reported at the moment, but the authorities have activated an emergency plan in advance.

READ THE ARTICLE ON THE 19TH CENTURY



01:27