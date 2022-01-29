Charles Galiano He continues to consolidate his career as a soloist, after being part of ‘Chabelos’ for approximately 15 years. Now the multi-instrumentalist musician and outstanding national theater director launches “The shadow of love”.

With “La sombra del amor”, Galiano offers us a sort of irresistible emotional journey from start to finish. An emotional song that runs through romantic and tragic melodies accompanied by a video clip with a strong visceral content, directed by the renowned director German Tejada.

In the video clip we witness an impeccable performance by Veronica Garrido-Lecca, performing artist, cultural manager, teacher and entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in the cultural industry, focused on movement research in order to take the language of the body to new scenarios.

YOU CAN SEE: Johanna San Miguel is shown as a ‘femme fatale’ in a video clip by Carlos Galiano

“La sombra del amor”, which is already available on all digital music platforms, will also be part of the album that ‘Galiano’ has been preparing and which will see the light of day very soon.