FOOD (dpa-AFX) – Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is serious: After the successful conclusion of the insolvency proceedings, the German department store group is closing a number of no longer profitable branches this week. The Kaufhof department store in Hamburg’s Mönckebergstrasse stopped selling goods forever on Wednesday, as did the Kaufhof in Essen. Further branches in Braunschweig, Witten and Fulda, among others, are to follow in the next few days. How many exactly, a company spokesman did not want to provide any information on Thursday.

Overall, the Group’s restructuring concept envisages the closure of a good 40 of the last 170 department stores. However, the closure of the affected houses will not come in one fell swoop – some of them will remain open for the Christmas business and will not close until January.

The traditional department store group got into massive difficulties in the Corona crisis and had to seek rescue in a protective shield procedure. In the course of the bankruptcy proceedings it was possible to shake off debts amounting to more than two billion euros. At the beginning of October he left the bankruptcy proceedings behind.

For thousands of employees, however, the realignment means the loss of their jobs. Almost 130 department stores and more than 16,000 jobs will be retained. /Rea/DP/men