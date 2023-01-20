Minister of Ports and Airports said he would try an “orthodox” solution first; he and Paes get together on the weekend

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, stated that the situation at Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro, is of concern to the government due to the increase in the flow of passengers during Carnival. France said, this Thursday (19.jan.2023), that the government can “take the situation back” if there is no solution “orthodox”.

France and the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), have a meeting scheduled over the weekend to address the situation. On Wednesday (Jan 18), there was a fire at a cargo terminal in Galeão. The airport had its concession returned and will be re-bid.

“If there is no orthodox format, we will take action because the person cannot have no service provided. Are several [soluções]but among them, evidently, the government can at any moment resume the situation so as not to leave chaos for the people who are arriving”, he declared.

Scheduled for Saturday (21.jan) and Sunday (22.jan), the meetings will deal with alternatives to the airport. “All of this is linked to the emergence of Carnival, a very important time for Rio, and which was aggravated by yesterday’s fire. [4ª feira]”, said France.

The Galeão is in the process of amicable return, which started in February 2022. It was auctioned in 2014 for R$ 19 billion to the consortium formed by Odebrecht and Changi, with a concession until 2039, but never reached the expected demand. In 2017, Odebrecht (today, Novonor) decided to leave the venture. The airport remains under Changi’s control until it is re-bid by the government.