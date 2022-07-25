Carlos Galdos, one of the most popular comedians nationwide, gave an interview to Christopher Gianotti for the YouTube channel “SoyGianotti”. During this meeting, the showman reported that on one occasion a girl rejected him, but not because of some transcendental issue, but because she was not of high economic status.

The driver of “For God and for money” He said that the person in question confessed that he got along very well with him, but that despite this he would never accept that there is a relationship involved.

“The girl told me ‘huh***, you are very poor, I laugh at you, but you are poor and I don’t want to be with a hue*** who lives in Lince ‘. He told me ‘I like to go out and with you that doesn’t exist’. We met at a language institute… she was clear, she told me ‘never, what am I going to be with someone from Lince’”, she recounted.

Carlos Galdós meets again with the girl who rejected him

Carlos Galdós revealed that a few years later the young woman looked for him at the end of one of his shows and it was then that, as a revenge, he pretended not to recognize her.

“About 13 years later something very funny happened. I did a show in the military circle and my representative approached the dressing room and told me ‘There is a girl outside who says that she knows you and wants to greet you,’” he pointed out. “She opened her arms to me with a love and told me ‘Carlos, hello, do you remember me’ and I ‘no, who are you’”, he added.

Carlos Galdós thinks after ampays of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal

At the end of April, during a presentation on the “Amor y fuego” program, Carlos Galdós referred to the notorious ampays of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal.

“It has made me sad, because if you look further they are wounded people. They are people who cannot sustain a pact. For me they are not villains, they have done something that is not right, but it does not make them villains.