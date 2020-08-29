Samsung today is working on three new foldable phones. It is being said about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that it will come with the S Pen and its price can also be quite expensive. Talking about the Galaxy Z Fold S, it can come with an in and out folding design. Similarly, the company is also preparing to launch a cheaper variant of its foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold Lite. The support page of this phone has gone live on the Samsung India website. Since then, it is now expected that the company can launch this phone in the market soon.According to previous reports, the model number of this budget smartphone of Samsung is SM-F415. The variant model number of this phone is also listed on SM-F415F / DS on Samsung India’s website. Based on this, it is being speculated that India may be one of the first countries in the world where the company will launch the Galaxy Z fold light smartphone.

Huawei Watch Fit launch, this smart smartwatch equipped with powerful features

(Photo: Gijmochina)

Ultra-thin glass will not be available in the phone

In the past, this device was also shown in the WiFi Alliance database. The original Galaxy Folder came with a display with CPI. This display was weaker than the ultra-thin glass layer given in the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, to keep the price of the phone down, the company can offer a screen with CPI in the Galaxy Z fold light.

Realme 7 Series page live on Flipkart, two Dhansu phones will be launched on September 3

Price can be around 80 rupees

According to rumors, the codeman of Galaxy Z Fold Laid is Winner 2. This phone can come with aluminum and glass chassis. The company can launch this phone with Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone is unlikely to get 5G support. Talking about the price, the company can launch this phone with a price tag of $ 1,099 (about 80 thousand rupees).

See full specifications