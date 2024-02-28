The SmartPrix and OnLeaks websites have rendered shown unofficial reports that would reveal the aesthetics of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the company's next high-end folding device. The images reveal a renewed aesthetic that is close to that of the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, with markedly squared corners that replace the rounded shapes typical of the predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 5. The dimensions of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, opened, would be around 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm, showing a slight reduction in height and an increase in width compared to the previous model. The main display has a diagonal of 7.6 inches, while the external secondary screen measures approximately 6.2 inches. Despite the change in design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should therefore retain characteristic elements of the previous model, including the three camera system on the back. You can also see three microphones and a speaker grill at the top of the device, with another microphone, speaker grill and the USB-C connection at the bottom.

The device keeps the controls for the volume and the power button on the right side, with the SIM card compartment placed on the left. Although Samsung has not yet disclosed the official technical specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Smartprix predictions indicate the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, available with 12GB or 16GB RAM and a maximum storage space of 1TB. The displays, both internal and external, should be OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The camera system is expected to include a 50-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, with a 10-megapixel front camera for selfies. Further details will likely be revealed by Samsung at the upcoming Unpacked event in July.