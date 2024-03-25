The Galaxy Watch 7 series should bring news: the smartwatches could come with double the internal memory compared to the storage of the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Galaxy Watch 6 is currently one of the best smartwatches on Android, ideal for those who use Samsung smartphones. The South Korean company remains dynamic in this technological sector, and here the first information on Galaxy Watch 7 appears online, whose launch is scheduled for the Unpacked in July 2024, an event during which the news regarding folding smartphones will also be presented , including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models. The new smartwatch series, following the trend of previous models, will once again adopt the operating system WearOS from Google and is expected to include three variants, each available in Wi-Fi and eSIM versions, with a wait improvement in internal storage up to 32GB.

Two wrists, three watches With the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung could further expand the options and improve the storage According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung has three new versions of the Galaxy Watch in store for this year, adding one to the usual duo that was also seen in the Watch 6 series. See also Call of Duty 2023: the first alleged images of the new Black Ops pop up on the net The variants are identified by the codes SM-L300 and SM-L305 for the basic model, SM-L310 and SM-L315 for the intermediate one and SM-L700 and SM-L705 for the top of the range; Codes ending with the number five are assumed to indicate variants with eSIM support for each model listed, offering options Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi with eSIMbringing the total to six watch SKUs. It is likely that, according to tradition, among these the sports and Classic versions will be available, while for the third model there is talk of a tribute to the past that the South Korean manufacturer has decided to include: a square design which brings to mind the first Samsung smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Gear and the Gear Live.