Samsung announced the arrival in September of Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, the new generation of smartwatches of the Galaxy ecosystem that accompanied the announcement of the new folding cards of the Korean giant. “We aim to offer our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources they need not only to get a clearer picture of their health and well-being, but also to accompany them on this journey,” said Dr. TM Roh. , President and Head of the Mobile eXperience division of Samsung Electronics. “The revolutionary Samsung BioActive sensor allows us to offer users an extremely complete and insightful picture of their state of health.”

Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with the Samsung BioActive sensor that uses a single chip to manage three health sensors: heart rate (optical), electrical heart signal and bioelectrical impedance analysis, and performs complete measurements of parameters, including heart rate, oxygen levels blood and stress levels. In addition, it is possible to measure blood pressure and make an electrocardiogram. The Body Composition Measurement Tool returns a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health with a tailored approach that aims to set goals, propose personalized workouts and track progress.

The watch is also equipped with a new comprehensive sleep monitoring system, which provides suggestions on how to rest well and the user’s sleep trends. Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with a 13 percent larger battery than the previous generation, which guarantees eight hours of sleep tracking on an eight-minute charge. This year Samsung has integrated the first smartwatch with a sapphire glass display to offer greater external resistance, 60 percent more than generation 4. It will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with prices starting at 299 euros for the Bluetooth versions. and 349 euros for Lte models.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the newcomer to the family, with a large 45mm display and designed for extreme sports and outdoor life. It is made of reinforced sapphire crystal, more robust and able to effectively resist any type of wear, and has a titanium case, with a protruding touch bezel to protect the display. The smartwatch is accompanied by a new type of resistant strap, which Samsung has called the D-Buckle Sport Band. The battery is 60 percent larger than the Galaxy Watch4.

The smartwatch has exclusive functions for excursions: during an outing, you can record and share your experiences with your fellow adventurers thanks to the Itinerary feature of the Samsung Health app. You can also download hiking and cycling routes to train for the next race. It will be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colors with a 45 mm display, starting at 499 euros for the Bluetooth version and 549 euros for the LTE models. Both models will be available for pre-order in Italy starting August 10, and will be available in stores starting August 26.