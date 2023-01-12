Samsung Electronics has announced software updates for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch series, which improve the quality of photos and videos taken with your Galaxy smartphone. When paired with the latest wearables, the smartphone camera will be able to record 360-degree sound in videos. The feature picks up sound using a microphone in each earphone. Through compatible earphones anyone will be able to listen to the audio of our videos in 3D, even on social networks. 360 audio recording is the first feature in the Galaxy line that takes advantage of LE Audio, a new advanced Bluetooth audio standard. This new technology offers better audio quality, as well as improved latency and battery life. LE Audio brings binaural recording to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, using the left and right microphones simultaneously. The new 360 Audio Recording feature will be released progressively on Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 through software updates, which have already begun.

With the Camera Controller app of the Galaxy Watch, however, it is already possible to control the phone camera directly from the wrist. A new update, which will be available soon on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series, adds zoom functionality to the camera controller. Users can now remotely control the phone’s camera zoom by simply tapping the watch face or rotating the rotating bezel. The updated Camera Controller feature will be available on Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4 and Watch4 Classic starting February 2nd.