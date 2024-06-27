The event will be held on July 10, 2024 in Paris : the French capital, where the Summer Olympics will soon be held, will thus become the perfect setting for the launch of the latest innovations from the Korean company. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and on the Samsung YouTube channel starting at 3:00 p.m.

Galaxy AI is here. With this claim Samsung has officially announced the new Galaxy Unpacked where it will present innovations related to artificial intelligence and a series of new devices, including the new foldables of the Galaxy Z series.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

The new generation of Samsung foldables is a given at the event, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, which should have a renewed design. The Fold 6 will have a more squared appearance, abandoning the classic rounded corners. The Flip 6, on the other hand, is expected to have a redesigned, thinner hinge mechanism. The external display will be smaller this time, as the company is returning to the folder-type display. Internally, both devices will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips and improved camera sensors.

In addition to foldable devices, Samsung will also announce new Google Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 already in August: the date of the summer event dedicated to IAGalaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultrawhich will include many features similar to those of the Apple Watch. The budget variant Galaxy Watch FE will probably also be unveiled. Another product that is highly anticipated by users is the first smart ring of the company. The Galaxy Ring will offer advanced health features and sports capabilities similar to the Oura smart ring.

Samsung, finally, will probably take some time to announce the new ones Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro with design changes and updates for a better fit. The Korean company, however, will not be the only one to hold an event during the hot season: Google will also present the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 already in August.