This Wednesday (17), the South Korean giant Samsung presents its new generation of smartphones. “Galaxy Unpacked 2024: opening a new era of AI” takes place from 3pm, Brasília time, live on Samsung’s official channels.

Its premium line, which competes with rival Apple's latest releases, should receive the Galaxy S24 version. See the official teaser at this link. According to the company, the new feature will offer a mobile experience with the aim of transforming the way users connect and create.

+ Samsung will offer real-time translation of calls on its phones

“The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the smartest mobile experience. Join us as we reveal the latest premium Galaxy innovations, delivering an all-new mobile experience powered by AI,” the company says in a statement.

Samsung Electronics will host Unpacked in San Jose, California, in the United States. During the event, in addition to the standard Galaxy S24, the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Some specialized websites leaked details of the devices. According to a promotional image, the Galaxy S24 Ultra should have a gray color, S-Pen and the look on the back.

Check out the publication here:

It's today, at 3pm! You will discover the future. After this release, you will think “what was life like before this?” Well, it's as simple as that. We're closer than ever to revealing every detail that makes #GalaxyAI be amazing. pic.twitter.com/lwUlQfHYBv — Samsung Brazil (@SamsungBrasil) January 17, 2024

The event can be followed here: