Samsung presented its line of new products from the Galaxy series which, in addition to the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, also includes Galaxy Tab S9 FE , Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ And Galaxy Buds FE i.e. new tablets and new wireless earphones.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+

An image of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ make their debut on the market, available with display 10.9 (FE) and 12.4 inches (FE+). Both feature an adaptive automatic refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and Vision Booster, which improves outdoor visibility by automatically optimizing color and contrast. Furthermore, both models guarantee an IP68 protection index, which guarantees excellent resistance to impacts and bending.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes equipped with a battery that offers up to 20 hours of video playback per charge. Included in the package is the Galaxy S Pen, which, combined with the included applications, allows you to use the new devices as work tools. Among the latter we mention: GoodNotes, LumaFusion and Clip Studio Paint.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available starting from €549 in four colors: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.