Samsung has announced the two new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ tablets: the first is equipped with a 10.9-inch display, the second with a large 12.4-inch screen, both equipped with an automatic refresh rate adaptable up to 90 Hz. Sunlight is no longer a problem with Vision Booster, which improves visibility in outdoor environments by optimizing color and contrast, especially in dark areas of the screen. Like the brand new Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ devices ensure an IP68 protection rating; their excellent resistance guarantees maximum peace of mind when moving. Plus, the Tab S9 FE+’s long-lasting battery, which offers up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge, lets you work and play without having to be tethered to a cable. The Galaxy S Pen is included, also IP68 rated. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ devices include a rich set of creative tools, including some user-favorite apps like GoodNotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint and more. Storing notes, sketches, videos and more is convenient with double the storage space, which can expand up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available starting from 549 euros in four trendy colors: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.