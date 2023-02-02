Samsung bets on the new S23 Ultra, the smartphone worth over a thousand euros that combines innovation and a lower environmental impact

It is a period of crisis, it is there for all to see. Sales collapse in every sector, including tech. Despite the slump in sales affecting all brands, Samsung is convinced that the public is willing to spend, and a lot, for quality tools, such as its new smartphone, the Galaxy S23.

It is a flagship – a smartphone that ranges from 800 to over a thousand euros -, whose market seems to be constantly growing. Data in hand, the Korean giant knows what he’s doing: if in terms of volume sales have decreased, in terms of value the situation is not so dramatic. This is why Samsung launches the 2023 edition of its Galaxy (in version standard, Plus and Ultra) at prices ranging from 979 to 1,900 euros.

The most interesting innovations of the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Although it does not change much on an aesthetic level, the new Samsung flagship has several interesting innovations. From new camera at 200MPto new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor until moving to Integrated S Peneverything is designed to have a premium experience.

The new generation of Galaxy S aims to improve the experience of gamingbut also the professional one. On the photography front, Nightography optimizes photos and videos by reducing the visual noise that spoils images in low light thanks to a new image signal processing (ISP) algorithm based on artificial intelligence and capable of enhancing object details and chromatic tones.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: news also for selfies

The new 200MP sensor which mounts the Ultra version (and which works only without zoom) uses pixel binning to simultaneously support different levels of high resolution processing. The S23 series introduces fast autofocus and the Super HDR selfie camera, which marks the move from 30fps to 60fps for sharper front-facing images and videos.

Another novelty is the app Expert RAW to take reflex-style images and to edit them in RAW and JPEG and the Astrophoto settings to photograph the starry sky.

To ensure safety, Knox Vaultfirst introduced on the Galaxy S21 series, protects critical data on the Galaxy S23 series by isolating it from the rest of the device, including the operating system, to ensure greater protection against potential vulnerabilities.

The lower environmental impact of the S range of Samsung smartphones

TM RohPresident and Head of MX Division Samsung Electronics said, “The impact of a technology is not only measured by what it enables today’s users, but also by how it contributes to creating a better future. Galaxy S23 Ultra and the entire Galaxy S series represent the new standard for a premium and reliable smartphone experience.We are redefining flagship performance by combining power and lasting innovation in devices that have a less environmental impact“.

