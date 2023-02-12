Samsung has announced the exclusive launch of the Galaxy S23 edition inspired by a BMW model. The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition has a similar design to the BMW M3 E30 vehicle, and comes with a case with commemorative items from the car brand; and whoever buys the edition will win classes BMW Driving School.

The model has similar characteristics to the recently launched Galaxy S23 Ultra. This BMW M edition includes a die-casting package, hard phone case, multi key chain and 7 types of detachable emblems, plus an M design car clock, which can be connected to an air vent.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will be released in a limited edition of 1,000 units. The official release date is February 17th.

All buyers receive a ‘Starter Pack Voucher’ from the BMW Driving Center where they can learn safe driving tips and dynamic driving skills while driving a BMW vehicle under the guidance of a professional instructor.