As always with new smartphone releases, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been subjected to DXOMARK testing. And since it was recently launched, the new top-of-the-line model from the South Korean giant was expected to outperform previous cell phones from other brands – such as the iPhone.

The results put the devices on an equal footing with their rivals iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, in which both had 133 points in the portal’s official ranking.

Samsung’s new flagships feature a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom, also with OIS.

Reviewers praised the S23’s fairly wide dynamic range, as well as accurate color rendering in most conditions. Positive points also highlight fine detail in all conditions and focus tracking in videos.

The camera suite also drew criticism for having autofocus failures in low-light conditions and indoors, having image noise, artifacts including from fusion or facial rendering, and underexposed videos in low-light conditions.

In recording videos, the Galaxy S23 received 137 points. For comparison, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best in video so far with the mark of 149. In photos, the S23 scored 129, while the Huawei Mate 50 Pro leads with 152.

In turn, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus was tied with the Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the same camera test. The intermediate device of the South Korean brand’s line also registered 133 average points, 129 in photography and 137 in video recording.

The criticisms leveled at the Galaxy S23’s photographic set were echoed in the review of the S23 Plus, as well as the praise. It is worth noting that this is due to the fact that both devices use the same lenses.