Samsung accidentally unveiled its latest “Fan Edition” series of products, which includes the new Galaxy Buds FE earphones, Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet. These new products emerged from the company’s Argentinian website, where a page dedicated to the new earphones appeared to have been published prematurely, also showing images of the other devices in the line. In an article published Monday, SamMobile shared specifications and pricing obtained from an anonymous source. The Galaxy S23 FE is claimed to start at $599, while the Galaxy Buds FE will be priced at $99. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, with a maximum brightness of 1,450 nits, slightly lower than the 1,750 nits of the Galaxy S23 screen. Other notable specifications include a 4,500 mAh battery and confirmation of the presence of a 50MP camera, similar to that of the S23 and S23 Plus models.

Another image leaked by SamMobile references the date of October 4 (with the clock showing 12:45), suggesting that this could be the launch or presentation date of the Fan Edition line. The Galaxy S23 FE features a similar design to the flagship S23 series. On the back of the device we still find three lenses, but the camera structure does not protrude noticeably, following the style of the Galaxy S23 range. Note that it’s been a while since Samsung released a more basic tablet (the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, launched two years ago, is currently still on sale). The new S9 FE version seems to be closer in design to the new Tab S9 tablet family recently launched by Samsung. The device appears to have speakers positioned along the edges, in addition to the ubiquitous S Pen, already included in the S7 FE version. As for the Galaxy Buds FE, we’re talking about 30 hours of battery life with the help of the charging case, active noise cancellation, and a new “unidirectional speaker,” also known as a subwoofer.

Here are the full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, as reported by SamMobile: