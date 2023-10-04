Samsung has announced the new Galaxy S23 FE, a smartphone also designed for gaming as well as for everyday use. The Galaxy S23 FE series will be available in Italy later this year in several colors, including Mint, Cream, Graphite and Purple.

Galaxy S23 FE offers powerful features with the professional camera which allows you to capture stunning photos and videos. The 50MP high-resolution rear camera and 3X optical zoom ensure maximum detail clarity in every scene. Even after dark, the Galaxy S23 FE’s Nightography function allows you to take clear, realistic-color selfies and portraits even in low light conditions. The combination of Digital Video Image Stabilization (VDIS) and Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) ensures sharp shots even during movement.

Galaxy S23 FE

For those who love creating high-quality content that’s ready to share, the Galaxy S23 FE delivers photo editing studio at your fingertips. Pro mode allows you to manually adjust shutter, aperture and ISO settings, along with other features, to customize the photography experience to your preferences. The Camera Assistant app offers further possibilities, allowing you to capture personalized shots and select which automatic features to activate. The Galaxy S23 FE’s camera, supported by artificial intelligence, offers a wide range of options to customize your creations.

For gaming and streaming, the powerful processing power of the Galaxy S23 FE ensures a smooth and fast experience. Vapor chamber cooling technology helps effectively manage heat and optimize performance. The long-lasting 4,500 mAh battery scales efficiently to save power and can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 25W adapter. All of this is presented on a bright 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen . Galaxy S23 FE’s Vision Booster technology automatically detects bright light conditions in the surrounding environment, ensuring the screen remains vivid, just like in flagship models.