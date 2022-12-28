Traditionally, Samsung reveals the new Galaxy S family cell phones at the beginning of the year. The expectation is that three smartphones with cameras of up to 200 megapixels will be presented at an event in early February.

It all started on Twitter. Last week, Ice Universe tweeted, “February 1st.” Soon after, he explained what was scheduled for the date: Galaxy Unpacked, the Galaxy S line product launch event.

+ Samsung’s Galaxy S23 may arrive with satellite communications support

The publication attracted other well-known leakers. In response, Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, posted a GIF with the caption “it’s true”. Afterwards, Max Jambor said: “February 2nd for most of the world”.

The date still needs to be confirmed. However, the information matches Samsung’s latest launch events, which almost always set aside February for the debut of its premium models. On the other hand, this does not mean that the phones will arrive in Brazil in the same week. But this is not a problem, as Samsung does not take long to introduce them to the Brazilian public.

Some traditions do not change at Samsung, in addition to the launch of the Galaxy S line at the beginning of the year, premature leaks are also common. This time, the promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus smartphones were released by the 91 Mobiles website. The image does not deliver design changes, but it does show the promotional colors of Samsung’s upcoming cell phones.

These promotional colors are used by the brand in the main smartphone campaigns. Last year, the burgundy S22 Ultra was the star of promotional images. The S22 Plus model was presented, for the most part, in white. For 2023, the S23 Ultra will use green, while the S22 Plus will be pink.

What to expect from the Galaxy S23?

The three variants of the Galaxy S23 family tend to bring the most powerful on the market. Rumors indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would have a slightly larger bezel. However, of the two leaked images, the one showing the front of the model is in low quality. Thus, it is not possible to know if there was such a change in design.

In the promotional image of the Galaxy S23 Plus, there are no noticeable design changes. The shade of pink used appears to be a lighter version of bora purple, the color launched for the Galaxy S22 in August, five months after launch.

Going back to the S23 Ultra, Samsung’s next premium smartphone uses a lighter green than the hue released in the S22 lineup. This shade of green also differs from the alpine green released by Apple earlier this year for the iPhone 13. At the time, Samsung provoked its rival, accusing the American company of copying its color.

The three versions of the Galaxy S23 line have already been approved in Brazil. All of them will be sold with charger in the box. Information released for a long time states that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will debut a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. That hardware would be featured with the smartphone. Samsung has already launched two 200 MP sensors, the Isocell HP1 and the Isocell HP3, which will be sold to other manufacturers.

Still on the cameras, Samsung will not update the telephoto lens, keeping the 10 MP configuration with 10x optical zoom. And of course, the company must present some novelty of Nightography, technology used to capture night images.

With two months left until the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, many specifications have already been revealed and speculated. Specifically, we know that all models will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip — no Exynos for some markets. The information was confirmed “unintentionally” by a Qualcomm executive.

Following in the footsteps of the iPhone, Samsung is also considering working with a satellite connection.