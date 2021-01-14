A new battle for dominance of the global smartphone market has just started this Thursday with the first of the big announcements of the year: the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the top-of-the-range device that improves on a technical level what is delivered by the Galaxy S20 Ultra and which will soon be available in Argentina.

Samsung revealed through a streaming event its great bet for the competitive mobile market in a year that will have a new iPhone and Huawei P and Mate models.

In that context, the S21 Ultra 5G is focused on giving the fan of the brand the best professional camera system on an Android along with the brightest and smartest screen ever made by the brand. In addition, it takes productivity and creativity to a higher level by bringing the popular experience of the S Pen stylus to the Galaxy S series for the first time.

“The new Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is another example of how Samsung is driving significant innovation to provide people with personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Business Leader, Mobile Communications. from Samsung Electronics, during the presentation that was carried out via streaming.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, in its Phantom Black version. Photo: EFE.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the brand new flagship of the most important series among the Galaxy S that, as it usually happens in each version, offers premium quality mobile experiences.

The Galaxy S21 5G series features a new design that sets it apart from other smartphones, such as its own brand. It features an all-new and iconic camera contour cutout that integrates seamlessly into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking aesthetic.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in the colors Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and is coated in a luxurious metallic finish for a sophisticated and timeless style with enhanced durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest screen protection technology yet.

Precisely, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the model with the largest screen size in the Galaxy S21 series, with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X. For the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD + display, because with the S21 Ultra, you can choose both: 10 Hz to 120 Hz to ensure that the user enjoys the best image while maintaining energy efficiency, in order to further extend the battery life.

Compared to the previous model, Galaxy S20, the S21 Ultra 5G provides a 25% brighter image with a maximum brightness of 1500nits, the largest in a Galaxy phone. With a contrast ratio improved by 50%, it offers immersive and sharp images, even outdoors. And like the Galaxy S21 and S21 +, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has Eye Comfort Shield to help reduce eye fatigue.

The best camera of the brand

The new S21 Ultra 5G punctually stands out for Samsung’s renewed most advanced professional camera system, allowing the user to capture stunning studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, as well as, record and edit videos with a toolbox of new features powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that improve any type of shot.

The technical details of the S21 Ultra 5G cameras.

On the back of the phone there is a quad module composed of four sensors (ultra-wide, wide and dual telephoto lenses) that has an updated professional 108MP, from which you can capture 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times brighter color data and a dynamic range three times wider6.

For the first time on a Galaxy device, it is possible to shoot in 4K at 60fps on all lenses, including the four front and rear, so that it can be switched to a different perspective with the same quality. In addition, with the option to save the files in 12-bit RAW format, the user will be able to leave them ready to later be edited with any imaging software.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 100x Ultra Zoom that works with Samsung’s first Dual telephoto lens system, one 3x optical and one 10x optical, both equipped with Dual Pixel (2PD) AF; so you can capture sharp shots even at a great distance.

The new family of Samsung cell phones: Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Galaxy S21 5G. Photo: Samsung.

Sensor Night Glow The improved Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is Samsung’s biggest leap to date in low-light photography. With improved Night Mode, noise reduction, and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture challenging shots, such as in a dimly lit room or night landscape, quickly and with quality Excellent.

Smart connections between devices

The S21 Ultra 5G continues Samsung’s legacy by offering the latest in cutting-edge technology, such as Ultra Broadband (UWB) function as well as introducing new connectivity capabilities that will transform the way you interact with your devices.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G users expect the flagship smartphone experience to take creative expression and productivity to the next level. This is why, for the first time in any S Series device, Samsung introduces the S Pen stylus, one of the most anticipated resources by fans of the brand. Of course, it will not be integrated as in the Galaxy Note, to have it you will have to purchase it separately.

From drawing to taking notes, editing photos, and signing documents, the power of the S Pen can now be unlocked on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Both an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note, a Galaxy Tab tablet can be used.

The S-Pen stylus, characteristic of the Galaxy Note, is also part of the Galaxy Ultra 5G. (Samsung via AP)

For better and faster connectivity, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is one of the first smartphones to supports Wi-Fi 6. In this way, the user can enjoy greater connectivity with more bandwidth and a faster Internet connection so that content can be transmitted and shared super fast.

While waiting for news about 5G in Argentina, this equipment can connect to the networks with ultra-fast and ultra-low latency necessary to perform fast video downloads, smooth video conferencing and streaming.

Thanks to the ultra-wideband (UWB) capabilities built into the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and S21 + 5G, the user will be able to use their Galaxy S21 5G device to automatically unlock compatible car doors without removing the keys. Additionally, the S21 Ultra and the and S21 + can use the AR finder to send virtual messages that let other Galaxy users know that you need help finding a lost item.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag accessory allows you to find lost objects from your cell phone. Photo: Westervelt / Bloomberg

With SmartThings on Android Auto, the new Galaxy S21 5G series can also be used to control smart devices at home, even the car. By connecting the S21 to the car’s entertainment system, compatible with Android Auto, the user can turn on the deck lights, or even increase the temperature of the thermostat, before returning home; all from the vehicle.

Because seamless, long-lasting connections are required across the entire Galaxy device ecosystem, the S21 Ultra 5G employs the technology Dual Bluetooth, helping connected devices like the Galaxy Buds Pro consume less battery with a stable connection; allowing you to effortlessly pair multiple devices and distribute power consumption for a a higher battery time.

Performance and Protection You Can Trust The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s camera, display and innovative connectivity capabilities are powered by the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device. It offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency. When the battery runs out, the Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Security, as it usually happens in is another important aspect. This is why the Galaxy S21 5G is protected by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung’s proprietary chipset-level security (SoC) platform. By adding secure, tamper-proof memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables the S21 to add a new layer of protection.

The Galaxy S21 5G series also introduces a new tool for protect and monitor privacy of each user, being able to safely delete the location metadata of photos before sharing them. With the new function Private ExchangeYou can also control who has access to the content you submit and how long it is available.

According to company sources confirmed to Clarín, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available in the country in February, without an official confirmed date or estimated price. For reference, this premium smartphone will be marketed in the United States at $ 1,449.99.