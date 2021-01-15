Samsung finally officially presented his Galaxy S21, the first launch of 2021 for the brand’s new generation of smartphones.

In total, three models were shown that will seek to adjust to different budgets, of course, establishing a balance between their base characteristics.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra They include several innovations, and if you are already thinking of buying another cell phone, you better take a look at everything they include.

On January 14, Samsung presented its new models through a virtual event where they showed each and every one of their characteristics, highlighting that they will have support for 5G networks, and much more.

As Jack the Ripper said, let’s go into parts, so we’ll start by describing the first two smartphones shown.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +

These two models have more similarities than differences, starting with their processor Exynos 2100, which is responsible for giving power to the system.

Both have three rear cameras, two of them 12 MP Ultra wide and Wide, while the third is a 64 MP telephoto.

The front camera is 10MP Dual Pixel, so your selfies will have a good resolution.

Two similar models but with subtle differences.

As he Samsung Galaxy S21 like the S21 + they have 8 GB of RAM and options with 128 and 256 GB of storage, as well as an Android 11 One UI 3.1 operating system.

The only thing that makes them different is, first of all, the screen, which for the S21 is a Dynamic Amoled2X and 120Hz with 6.2 inches, while the plus model increases the size to 6.7 inches.

The second difference is the battery, since in the basic model it has 4000mAh, while in the S21 + it is 2800mAh.

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 + They are $ 799 and $ 999 respectively, so go pawning a kidney.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This model is where you can see all the technology deployment of this new line of smartphones, starting with the 4 cameras it includes.

Here the main one has a resolution of 108MP, and if this were not enough, it has a 12MP ultra wide angle, a 10 MP wide angle and a telephoto of the same resolution.

The front camera takes a very big leap, since in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra It has a resolution of 40 MP.

The Ram memory of this model is also increased with versions of 12 and 16 GB, while the storage can be 128, 256 or 512 GB.

Now you can use your S-Pen.

The battery also has a higher capacity, reaching 5000 mAh so that it provides everything you need.

What stands out from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra It is the incorporation of a support for the S-Pen, but do not get too excited, as this will not be included and will have to be purchased separately.

As you can imagine, the price of this model is high, reaching the $ 1199 dollars.

If you want any of these Samsung models, you better go saving a lot.

