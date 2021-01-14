Beyond the prominence that the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in the event Unpacked 2021, the quote that Samsung used to present its new smartphones, two other models were revealed this Thursday to complete the premium family: Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, both with triple cameras, an innovative director mode and connectivity to the 5G network.

With a bold new look for the cell phone line, the younger siblings of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are designed to that user who seeks to express himself through social networks, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based camera features that beautify photos, allow for better quality selfies and video editing from your phone.

Both will be available in a range of rich colors, including a new signature color called Phantom Violet, and each device is coated with a luxurious metallic finish in the rear for a sophisticated look and feel.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in Phantom Violet color. Photo: Samsung.

He S21 5G stands out for being a lightweight device (169 grams) with a compact 6.2-inch screen, while the S21 + 5G makes the leap at 6.7 inches (17 centimeters) and a bigger battery, perfect for gamers and those who consume entertainment on digital platforms.

One of the differentials of the series is the Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O screen with 120Hz edge-to-edge adaptive refresh rate that improves among other things the way we enjoy video games on the phone. In addition, the frame rate depending on the content, whether the user is scrolling on social networks or watching videos.

To help reduce eye fatigue, enhanced function Eye Comfort Shield Automatically adjusts blue light based on time of day, content you’re watching, and bedtime.

The director mode, the novelty

Regarding one of the sections most required by users, the cameras, the Galaxy S21 5G continues with pro level upgrades and video innovations that allow users of all skill levels to get the best shot.

One of the novelties, the Snap 8K function, stands out for capture crisp images from 8K video recordings, allowing you to capture all the action live and get still shots every time you press to record. Even in fast or dynamic situations, the footage will be smooth with the Super Steady video function, with 60 fps (frames per second) improved.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G also has the ability to use it with an S Pen stylus. Photo: Samsung.

However, the star is the director mode that allows you to see, change and select the best shot for which the user can tell their story in the best way. With the Vlogger View, you can record videos with the front and rear cameras at the same time to capture reactions in real time.

In addition, the resource of Live thumbnails lets you preview or change the angle of the shot, zoom, or magnify without missing any action.

A triple camera system

Unlike the top of the range, La professional camera Triple lens with AI technology present in the Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21 + 5G is made up of 64 megapixel sensors in the main, 12 MP wide angle and 12 MP wide angle with LED flash.

The sensors have the ability to intuitively assess and adjust the scene to ensure you can perfectly capture any environment.

With the portrait mode, which now also applies to photographing pets, the AI-powered camera takes advantage of enhanced 3D analysis that more precisely separates the subject from the background; as well as offering options for virtual studio lighting and AI background effects to make sure your subject stays out of the frame – plus it works for selfies.

The new family of Galaxy S21 5G cell phones. Photo: EFE / David Fernández

For distant shots, for example, the Ultra zoom The improved zoom helps you get clear, steady photos, and the new Zoom Lock minimizes shaky hands and captures clearer images at 30x zoom, by harnessing AI to keep the focal point in the center of the frame.

Plus, the improved processing power means brilliant images, even in the dark, to capture from sunsets and horizons with incredible results.

As for the rest of its specifications, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus share more than one technical characteristic: Exynos 2100 processor of own manufacture and configuration -8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage-; although they present differences in regard to the battery: 4000 mAh for the base version and 4800 mAh in the upper one.

As with the S21 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have no confirmed date or official price, although everything would indicate that they will be in the country sometime in February or early March. In the United States, for example, they were confirmed as of January 29 at a price of 799 and 999 dollars, respectively.