The wait is over. After having announced them worldwide at the end of January, the main global manufacturer of cell phones, the South Korean Samsung, will present this Friday in the country the brand new Galaxy S21 5G with an event via streaming that will have as guests Nathy Peluso and Bizarrap.

With the conduction of Santiago del Moro, the event will begin at 8:00 p.m. on the YouTube channel of Samsung Argentina.

To give more glamor to the presentation of the new South Korean “tank”, Argentina’s Nathy Peluso, one of the main exponents of the new Latin-European musical avant-garde, will be the next figure in streaming.

During his show he is expected to present an exclusive set of songs from his latest album “Cramp”; the closure by Bizarrap, music producer and the most listened to Argentine artist globally during 2020.

The singer Nathy Peluso and Bizarrap, the other protagonists of the launch of the Galaxy S21 5G in Argentina.

The popularity of Nathy Peluso It has been on the rise since its emergence in 2017, when he released the EP “Esmeralda” and shortly after the single “Corashe” came out, which would mark a before and after in his career, turning it into an empowering anthem.

In 2019 it achieved the record of having 11 simultaneous songs within the top 200 of Spotify, currently it has 7 songs in said chart. On your Youtube channel has more than 7.5M followers and exceeds 2,000 million views, being one of the most viewed in Argentina, where it also holds the record, along with Trueno, for the most visited Freestyle in history.

On the other hand, the competition that led content creators, references from the world of fashion and journalism, actors and actresses to tour the City of Buenos Aires solving all kinds of challenges thanks to the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G will be closed.

The Galaxy with the best camera in the family

The new mobile devices, according to sources from Samsung, incorporate the “most advanced professional camera system, the brightest and smartest screen” of the family of phones and functions that include Artificial Intelligence to improve every shot.

The S21 Ultra model is the new top of the range in this premium family of cell phones. Inside it is powered by an Exynos 2100 processor -the latest of its own manufacture-, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

It also features a 6.8-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X screen with a refresh rate of 120 hertz, a 5,000 milliamp (mAh) battery and a powerful quad camera with 100x hybrid zoom. The one main lens is 108 megapixels and records video in 4K quality at 60 fps frames per second.

The three Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. Photo: Samsung.

It also has the improved Snap 8K function, which allows you to capture clear video images in 8K to record all the action in real time and, at the same time, be able to obtain outstanding still shots of that same video each time the user presses record.

But what distinguishes this model from its predecessors, for example, is the Artificial Intelligence of its camera. The perspective “editor mode” that allows you to view, change and select the best shot for which the user can capture clips from different perspectives, including the front to capture reactions, depending on the narrative that you want to adopt from the video.

For their part, Galaxy S21 and S21 + shares a good part of its specifications. Both phones have the same triple camera, with a 12 MP wide angle lens, a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a 64 MP telephoto lens. Likewise, both have a front camera in the form of a 10 MP notch (compared to the 40 MP of the Ultra model) and 8 GB of RAM, with the possibility of opting for a model with 128 or 256 GB of storage. .

The differences between these two ‘smartphones are more evident in the size, with the 6.7 inches of the S21 + compared to the 6.2 inches of its little brother; and in the battery, which is expanded from 4,000 to 4,800 mAh in the case of the Plus version.

Price, promotions and availability

Samsung announced the availability of the S21 model, produced in Tierra del Fuego, where the company invested 1 million dollars in three exclusive production lines for this model, given the requirement of antenna calibration, explained the firm’s product manager and Business Intelligence, Eliseo Outes.

The three models of the new line of premium telephones are already on sale in the country with a special offer until February 25: Galaxy S21 5G ($ 119,999), Galaxy S21 + 5G ($ 139,999) and the top of the range Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G ($ 179,999).

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G also comes with the S-Pen stylus, characteristic of the Galaxy Note. Photo: Samsung.

Each model has a particular color variety, for example for the S21 Ultra 5G: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. While for S21 + 5G: Phantom Black; Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet. And the S21 5G in: Phantom Gray, Phantom Violet, Phantom White and Phantom Pink.

In addition, thanks to the “Galaxy Forever” program, buyers can deliver their current phone in part payment, of any brand and even with repair details (the broken screen, for example) and take a new Galaxy covering up to 50% of the price. same.