Samsung Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra enable new intelligent health monitoring experiences. We saw them at Samsung Home in Milan and we are ready to tell you all the news.

Samsung today announced the expansion of its wearables range with the curious Galaxy Ring, the new Galaxy Watch7 range and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. These devices, powered by Galaxy AI, offer a comprehensive and personalized wellness experience, providing users with detailed and in-depth information about their health. We saw them at the Samsung Home in Milan and, after waiting for the official announcements of the Samsung Unpacked 2024, we are finally ready to tell you about them.

Galaxy Ring: A Ring to Monitor Well-Being The biggest buzz is the Galaxy Ring, an innovative wearable designed to be worn on the finger and to monitor health 24/7. Samsung’s new wearable can withstand water up to 10 ATM (though it is not waterproof), the Galaxy Ring promises detailed sleep analysis, menstrual cycle tracking, and heart rate alerts. Thanks to Galaxy’s artificial intelligence, it also provides personalized suggestions to improve the user’s overall well-being. The Samsung Galaxy Ring Galaxy Ring will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 10, with general availability starting July 24. Unfortunately, Italy will not be among the debut countries and the new device from the Korean company was the only major absentee from the preview organized at the Samsung Home in Milan. Galaxy Ring will bring three color variants, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold, as well as a size selection kit that helps you find the right size among the nine available.

Galaxy Watch7: The ideal companion for daily well-being Samsung’s smartwatch is back with a new series that promises to bring AI capabilities to your wrist. The Galaxy Watch7 is designed to help users better understand their health and wellness. It offers over 100 workout modes, body composition monitoring, AFib detection, and ECG and blood pressure monitoring. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch7 The improved BioActive sensor and AGEs Index provide detailed insights into biological aging and metabolic health.

Effortlessly reply to messages with Smart Suggested Replies, which suggests the best responses by analyzing previous conversations using Galaxy AI. With the Double Pinch gesture, you can easily control a Galaxy Watch and a connected Galaxy smartphone even when your hands are full, and easily use Samsung Wallet for payments or Digital ID access to make everyday tasks more convenient. A detail of the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Galaxy Watch7 will be available for purchase on the Italian market in the following configurations: in the 40mm Bluetooth version at a recommended price of €319

in the 40mm LTE version at a recommended price of €369

in the 44mm Bluetooth version at a recommended price of €349

in the 44mm LTE version at a recommended price of €399. By purchasing a Galaxy Watch7 on Samsung.com from July 10, 2024 to July 23, inclusive, you can get a super valuation of your used device.