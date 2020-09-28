Samsung introduced its flagship smartphone series Galaxy Note 20 last month. Samsung is selling 256GB storage variants of the Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone of this series in India for Rs 104,990. Let’s know how powerful Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is.

First of all, let’s talk about design. The company has done a good job on the design of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We have reviewed the bronze variant and this color is very different from other phones. This phone is quite sleek, big and has a metal frame. Viewing the phone from the back panel, there is a square camera module that comes with a bulge. Volume rocker keys and home button are given on the right side of the phone. The bottom of the phone has a USB Type C connector, speaker grille and S Pen slot. This time the slot of the S Pen is in the left side. It is much easier to remove when it is on the right side.

The display

In the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung has given the best display than any flagship phone in the market. The phone’s display is great from color reproduction, contrast, byteness all the points. Also we get top of the line features such as 2K (1,440 × 3,088 pixels) resolution, dynamic amoled panel and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. This phone comes with a 6.9-inch display. Many times the phone has to be used with both hands. However, due to the curved screen and large size, many times the phone screen accidentally touches the corner.

Operating System

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone comes with One UI 2.5 Skin based on Android 10, which is equipped with many essential features. The company has also confirmed that this phone will get Android version upgrades for the next three years. This means that this smartphone will get the update till Android 13. Although this phone is full of many features, but we will talk about some important features. The first thing Samsung has done better is the Air Command found in the S Pen. In addition, we get the Link to Windows feature, with the help of which users can connect their Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to a device that works on Windows 10.

Performance

This Samsung smartphone comes with Exynos 990 SoC processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone’s storage cannot be increased. The phone has features like ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC. During the review, there was no slowdown or interruption in this smartphone. We did many games on this smartphone on Dead Cells, Monument Valley 2, Alto, Sky, Shadow Fight 3, Sky Force Reloaded and Call of Duty Mobile. The audio quality of the phone is quite good. Be it a media consumption or a calling phone speaker performs quite well. However, the primary speaker is covered by hand during gaming. However, a question definitely arises about its processor, why the company has not used Snedragon in it. However, there is no problem with the Exynos 990 processor in everyday use. However, users who use the phone more may face problems.

The camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone has a triple rear camera setup. It has a primary sensor of 108 megapixels. Additionally, the smartphone offers a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera. Samsung has given a 10 megapixel camera in the front, which is given in Infinity O Punch Hole. It gets 8K video recording, 50x hybrid zoom, stereo-sound recording, external audio-recorder support with EIS and OIS support. Night mode is good and you can click good pictures even in low light. Portrait mode is also good and can distinguish backgrounds and objects correctly. 8K is also supported for video recording. Overall, the camera of this smartphone is good and you can click good pictures in every kind of situation from it. Although the selfie camera is an average according to us.

The battery

This smartphone has a battery of 4,500 mAh, which comes with fast charging of 25 watts. The phone has 15 watts of fast wireless charging. Also, this phone also supports reverse-wireless charging of 4.5 watts. This phone gets 6.5 hours of screen time in everyday work. The phone runs at working hours throughout the day. Overall, a good battery backup is available in the phone. If you want to buy this phone, you can now make your decision. If you want a smartphone with S Pen, which has a classy design, great display and camera system, this is a great phone.