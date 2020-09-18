Two smartphones launched in the entry level segment have been made cheap by the South Korean smartphone maker Samsung. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core and M01s have received permanent price cut in India. 91Mobiles has confirmed to Retail Sources that both the smartphones launched in July have now been reduced by Rs 500. Apart from Amazon, their new price has started appearing on Samsung’s website.

The 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model of Samsung Galaxy M01s can now be purchased for Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 9,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core’s 1 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model can now be purchased for Rs 4,999 instead of Rs 5,499. At the same time, the 2 GB RAM variant of Galaxy M01 Core is available for Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 6,499.

Read: Samsung, offering a discount of ₹ 5000 in lieu of broken screen phone, amazing offer

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M01s

In the Galaxy M01s, the company offers a 6.2-inch HD + TFT Infinity-V display with waterdrop notch. This phone is MediaTek Helio P22 chipset powered and has 32 GB internal storage with 3 GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 512 GB with a microSD card. It has a dual camera with 13 megapixel primary and 2 megapixel depth sensor and an 8 megapixel selfie camera. The budget phone has a 4000mAh battery.

Read: Samsung will return back, then the battery of the smartphone can be removed

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

At the same time, the Galaxy M01 Core has a 5.3-inch HD + TFT display and the phone is powered by MediaTek MT6739 processor. Android 10 Go Edition has been given in this phone with up to 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The cheaper device has an 8 megapixel primary camera and a 5 megapixel front camera. The phone has a 3000mAh battery. Galaxy M01 Core and M01s can be purchased at new prices at offline stores as well.