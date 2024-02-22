Galaxy Fit 3 is now official, with long battery life and a larger screen in the third iteration of Samsung's fitness companion.

Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Fit 3, marking the return of this fitness wearable after about four years since the debut of its predecessor. Featuring an updated design, the new device is perfect for those looking for a complete solution to monitor theirs fitness routine; all emphasized by one remarkable battery life. With a large display and many new features, Galaxy Fit 3 will be available globally starting tomorrow, although at the moment the details relating to the price have not yet been communicated by the Seoul giant.

Flexibility and security Overview of the device's key features Galaxy Fit 3 features an aluminum body and display 1.6 inch AMOLEDa notable increase compared to its predecessor which can be "used" to allow the display of more information simultaneously. Boasting a panel expansion of 45% compared to the Galaxy Fit 2, the Fit 3 boasts 5ATM and IP68 certifications, which attest to its water resistance up to a depth of 50 meters for 10 minutes, making it an ideal companion for sporting activities. On the right side, there is a single button with a quick click release mechanism for changing straps. On the health front, Galaxy Fit 3 includes sleep monitoring and breath sound detection (in combination with a Samsung smartphone), Spo2 monitoring, stress detection, heart rate monitoring and sleep guidance.

Exercise-related features include support for more 100 types of trainingintroducing fall detection support for the first time in the series and the emergency SOS.

The latter function is activated by quickly pressing the button five times and allows the user's location to be shared with the emergency contacts previously provided to the device.