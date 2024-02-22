Galaxy Fit 3 is now official, with long battery life and a larger screen in the third iteration of Samsung's fitness companion.
Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Fit 3, marking the return of this fitness wearable after about four years since the debut of its predecessor.
Featuring an updated design, the new device is perfect for those looking for a complete solution to monitor theirs fitness routine; all emphasized by one remarkable battery life.
With a large display and many new features, Galaxy Fit 3 will be available globally starting tomorrow, although at the moment the details relating to the price have not yet been communicated by the Seoul giant.
Flexibility and security
Galaxy Fit 3 features an aluminum body and display 1.6 inch AMOLEDa notable increase compared to its predecessor which can be “used” to allow the display of more information simultaneously.
Boasting a panel expansion of 45% compared to the Galaxy Fit 2, the Fit 3 boasts 5ATM and IP68 certifications, which attest to its water resistance up to a depth of 50 meters for 10 minutes, making it an ideal companion for sporting activities.
On the right side, there is a single button with a quick click release mechanism for changing straps.
On the health front, Galaxy Fit 3 includes sleep monitoring and breath sound detection (in combination with a Samsung smartphone), Spo2 monitoring, stress detection, heart rate monitoring and sleep guidance.
Exercise-related features include support for more 100 types of trainingintroducing fall detection support for the first time in the series and the emergency SOS.
The latter function is activated by quickly pressing the button five times and allows the user's location to be shared with the emergency contacts previously provided to the device.
Wrist trainer
Samsung presents Galaxy Fit 3 as an excellent fitness tracker, with extraordinary battery life, up to 13 days with a single charge, thanks to the compact 208 mAh battery.
Despite the lack of wireless charging support, the Watch uses a proprietary two-pin pogo charger.
Importantly, the Galaxy Fit 3 isn't trying to replace the Galaxy Watch, as it lacks WearOS and a similar interface. However, it still offers basic features like Calendar, Weather, Clock, and tracking options.
Working in conjunction with a Galaxy smartphone, the smartband provides remote functionality such as camera control, media playback management, Find My Phone and sync modes.
There lack of a GPS it is a choice aimed at containing costs, also requiring connection to the phone to track movements, while the health functions are mainly accessible directly from the tracker or via the Samsung Health app.
The fitness tracker, which joins the range of Samsung wearables where the next Galaxy Ring is also eagerly awaited, will be launched in grey, rose gold and silver, with the initial debut in Asia, Europe, Central America and South America, followed from an upcoming launch in the United States and Korea.
