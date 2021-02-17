After the enormous success of the first Galaxy Chromebook, undoubtedly one of the best convertibles of all 2020, Samsung has just finally opened the pre-purchase and official availability date for the new Galaxy Chromebook 2, a new generation that is presented as a less expensive alternative to the original, with slightly less but still quite interesting features.

The first thing that surprises us about the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the fact that, despite maintaining a 13.3-inch touch screen, it will be reduced to a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1280 pixels) backed by Samsung’s QLED panel technology, as opposed to the 4K AMOLED screen we saw last time.

What it will keep is its premium aluminum chassis, with a very reduced thickness and weight; as well as a redesigned backlit keyboard with wider keys and holder for stylus pens With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, ideal for taking full advantage of the multi-touch pad for tasks like note taking or photo editing.

Like the first generation model, we will have two versions of processors to choose from among the Intel Celeron 5205U or Intel’s 10th Generation Comet Lake, although as we said, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will come this time under the limitation of a Core i3 instead of a Core i5.

In the same way, given that it is a Chromebook and not a typical laptop, what is not surprising is the fact that we are an integrated Intel UHD graphics instead of any kind of dedicated graphics card. Although we will continue to have the option to equip it with up to 8 GB of RAM and internal eMMC storage of up to 128 GB.

With an identical 45.5 Wh battery for both variants, Samsung has advanced an estimated maximum duration of up to 13 hours, although obviously this autonomy will ultimately depend on the use and configuration of the Galaxy Chromebook 2, so we could see higher values, and of course, lower values.

Availability and price

Pre-orders start today and will run for the rest of the month through the official Samsung website. In addition, all reservations made before the launch date will benefit from an additional discount check of 50 dollars, for your next purchases (unfortunately not applicable for the laptop itself) in other accessories such as the Galaxy Buds Pro or the Galaxy Watch3, among others.

So the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is expected to be available. from March 1, available in its two color variants Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red, and prices that will go from $ 549.99 for its minor version, up to $ 699.99.