The event of presentation of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G It also served as an opportunity to announce the launch of the Galaxy Buds Pro, the company’s new wireless headphones, which improve their performance to become an ideal complement for smartphones.

“As people look to technology to help them adapt to their new routines and lifestyles, the market for wireless headphones has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said CEO TM Roh during the virtual event, in which he promised “a unique audio experience”

To ensure that rival headphones from the AirPods can be used in different environments, Samsung said that improved endurance up to IPX7 certification, which guarantees correct use even when wet with water or sweat.

A sound according to the task you are doing

Among the improvements, stand out its two noise cancellation modes and four different levels of ambient noise to adapt the sound to any situation, with a conversation mode that automatically lowers the volume of the headphones when they detect that the user started a conversation (Intelligent ANC).

Alongside the Samsung S21 Ultra 5G phone are the Buds Pro headphones and the S Pen stylus case, which Samsung introduced this Thursday. Photo: EFE.

When the user needs to focus on work or relax, background noise can be reduced by up to 99% 2 by adjusting the level.

Through function Ambient Sound you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, which means you can adjust and customize them to your needs. This function is great for multitaskers, for those who work from home while taking care of their children, or for those who want to run around the city while listening to the approaching traffic.

Both ANC and Ambient Sound work together automatically, adapting to the environment to optimize the audio experience. The Galaxy Buds Pro recognize when the user is speaking and it can automatically switch between canceling nearby sounds or amplifying them.

It also lowers the volume of music when speaking, even if with the Ambient Sound feature on or you have ANC turned off. Basically, this technology allows listen and communicate more effectively.

Regarding the battery, the company guarantees eight hours of playback, with an additional twenty hours using the charging case and an extra hour of playtime with just 5 minutes of charging.