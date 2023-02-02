Samsung Electronics presented the Galaxy Book3 during its Unpacked event, a new series of notebooks that includes the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Pro models. The new Galaxy Book3s aim to create a functional ecosystem with other devices, and the The Galaxy Book Experience application provides instant guidance to help users learn about all the features of the Galaxy ecosystem. For example, through Samsung Multi Control you can move from one screen to another on different devices without any interruption: control your PC, Galaxy Tab and now also your Galaxy smartphone via your notebook keyboard and trackpad, allowing you to copy, paste or make drag-and-drop content between devices. The Second Screen function instead transforms the Galaxy Tab into a second monitor: with one click it is possible to wirelessly duplicate or extend the screen of the Galaxy Book3. These new notebooks also streamline the creative processes, which increasingly happen through the use of multiple devices. Now users can take high-quality photos using Expert RAW on Galaxy smartphone, then automatically transfer them to Galaxy Book3 and finally edit them with Adobe Lightroom.

The Phone Link application allows users to enjoy phone-PC connectivity by simultaneously mirroring the smartphone screen and its functions directly to the Galaxy Book3. Link to recent Windows websites brings your phone’s web sessions back to your notebook, so you can check the price of a flight on your phone and then book it on your PC, while Instant Hotspot allows you to automatically activate your smartphone’s hotspot. Samsung has also thought of a new login procedure so you don’t have to remember passwords for all sites. Simply sign in to your Samsung account on Galaxy Book3 to sync Galaxy services you already use on your other Galaxy devices thanks to the Single Sign On feature and fingerprint reader. You can also sign in to your favorite websites from your Galaxy Book3 using your Samsung Pass mobile account information. Finally, the transfer of all data and settings from your old Windows PC is simplified thanks to Smart Switch.

The whole series uses thirteenth generation Intel Core processors: in particular, Galaxy Book3 Ultra will also be available with an Intel Core i9 H processor, thus becoming the most powerful Galaxy Book ever made to date, as well as with a dedicated Nvidia RTX Geforce 4070 graphics card. For the first time, Samsung’s Dynamic Amoled2X technology used in the displays of premium-end Galaxy smartphones is also used in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Pro 360 and Pro models. The resolution is 3K, while the refresh rate of up to 120Hz offers a smooth visual experience. The displays are VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, and have also received SGS Eye Care Display certification for low blue light emission. Depending on your needs, with the Galaxy Book3 Pro series, you can choose between a 14-inch or 16-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The prices of the new Galaxy Book3 are as follows: Ultra i7/RTX 4050, €2,699; Ultra i9/RTX 4070, €3,499; Book 3 Pro 14: from €1,799; Book 3 Pro 16: from €2,099; Book 3 Pro 360: €2,299. By purchasing one by February 22, 2023, and registering it on Samsung Members by April 24, 2023, there is a refund of €100.