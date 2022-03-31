Today Samsung announced a new Galaxy auto repair program which will allow its customers to access parts, tools and guides for repairing their devices.

The Galaxy Car Repair Program is in partnership with popular repair guides and parts website iFixitwhich has partnered with manufacturers such as Motorola and Steam on similar endeavors, plus the phones from the Galaxy S20 and S21 series and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus I’m the first in line for spare partsbut not the latest Samsung S22 family of phones.

“We are working with Samsung to improve their repair guide and DIY parts offerings”

said the IFixit CEO Kyle Wienswith the new program following Apple’s recent change of heart in announcing a self-service program and the work of Microsoft with iFixit for Surface instrument manufacturing, with Wiens stating:

“It is clear that manufacturers are recognizing that they have to embrace repair.”

Consumers benefiting from the Galaxy car repair program will have access to “intuitive, visual and detailed repair guides” as well as the tools they need, according to Samsung’s press release, with Wiens saying that the guides of the Galaxy S20 series are already complete is that iFixit is actively working on writing guides for the S21 series and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Our colleagues at The Verge asked Samsung directly if there are plans to make parts available for newer or cheaper phones like the Galaxy A series, a question to which a spokesperson replied:

“Samsung plans to expand the range of products, parts and self-repair capabilities as the program matures, but for devices confirmed at launch, the initial parts list consists of the display, rear glass and charging ports.”

Learn more about the Galaxy Car Repair Program

The press release makes no mention of battery replacement options, but Wiens says Samsung’s display assemblies would have pre-glued batteries attached to them. This simplifies the repair process for Galaxy S20 and S21 devices as freeing the battery in those models requires copious amounts of isopropyl alcohol to loosen the battery and careful, laborious force to pull it out.

Batteries aside, this self-repair program is another step the company is taking towards its sustainability goals. The company recently increased the support time for Android software on its phones, and for the new auto repair program, you can send the old broken parts to Samsung for free recycling.

But Samsung has a lot to catch up with. You may remember his phone re-proposing the “recycling” program he worked on previously with iFixit. Instead of opening bootloaders for older Samsung devices to allow for the fully reprogrammable reuse of older Galaxy devices as initially envisioned, Samsung turned it into a more limited program where some people could turn a Galaxy S9 into a sensor for a Samsung smart home. SmartThings system.

“The original Galaxy Upcycling was absolutely fantastic and the ability to install long-lasting operating systems on smartphones is something the industry desperately needs,” says Wiens. We asked Wiens if this new auto repair program had a connection to the Galaxy Upcycling field. “Honestly, I have no idea,” Wiens replied.

It appears that Samsung and iFixit have put aside their previous commitments for this venture and are looking forward to launching the program this summer as another option that helps extend the usable life of older Galaxy phones. Details remain scarce, but a Samsung spokesperson tells us we’ll hear more once it’s available. It will strengthen Samsung’s growing repair service offerings that include over 2,000 official and authorized repair centers, as well as mobile service and mail service options.

