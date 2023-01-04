Samsung Electronics has announced Galaxy A14 5G, the giant’s new budget smartphone. Galaxy A14 5G is equipped with a long battery life, offers improved selfie quality, has expandable memory and guarantees up to two generations of Android operating system updates and up to four years of security updates. The front camera is 13 megapixels and the triple lens rear camera offers greater depth of detail, colors and subjects in any environment. The smartphone is available in four colors: Black, Silver, Dark Red and Light Green.

Among the features of the smartphone: 90Hz responsive and adaptive display with 6.6-inch screen and FHD+ resolution, updated processor with 5G capabilities, 64GB or 128GB internal memory, with the possibility of expansion up to 1TB with a microSD card, dashboard for updated security and privacy, and partnership with Google, including integrating Google Meet into messaging and video calling features for better efficiency. The integrated Samsung Health app allows you to track body composition, sleep patterns and physical activity, syncing with other devices such as the Galaxy Watch5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will arrive in Europe in April, with prices starting from 229 euros for the 4/64 GB variant.