Although he is in a bad mood and with zero desire to be there, everything indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo will play this season wearing the Manchester United shirt under the orders of Erik Ten Hag, with whom he has already had a couple of frictions. In this way, the Portuguese would not play the next Champions League and will not be able to continue increasing his figure within that tournament that is his favorite.
The historic Portuguese scorer sought by all means to leave the English club, however, the conditions were never met for this to materialize despite the fact that he was placed in absentia for almost a month. Some teams simply did not see the ‘bug’ as the ideal reinforcement for their projects and others were not in a position to afford his signing.
One of those teams with an insufficient portfolio to finalize the transfer of the Portuguese was Galatasaray, who had a meeting with Jorge Mendes to probe the striker’s availability, however, they did not go further than that, because when they found out what the net salary of the Former Real Madrid, the Turkish team ruled out any option for the arrival of the Portuguese and they did not even present an offer at the Manchester team’s offices.
#Galatasarays #fleeting #attempt #sign #Cristiano #Ronaldo
Leave a Reply