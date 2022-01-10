Galatasaray lost the match against Giresunspor at home last Saturday night. That caused the final rupture between the board and Terim, the legendary Turkish coach. The Istanbul club has decided to end the fourth period with the legendary coach at Galatasaray. Terim led the team to win the UEFA Cup in 2000. And a replacement has quickly been found. As AS has learned, Galatasaray has reached an agreement with Domènec Torrent for this new stage.

The Spanish coach began training at the age of 27 after playing at Unio Esportiva Olot and Guixols. He has coached CF Palafrugell, Palamós CF and Girona FC. In 2007 he became Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Barcelona B. Torrent was also Guardiola’s assistant in Barcelona’s magnificent stage with 13 titles between 2008-2012. He was also part of the coaching staff at the time of Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Torrent, who left Guardiola’s team in 2018, became the boss of the American team New York City, which is part of the City Group, which also owns Manchester City. The Spanish coach tried his luck at Brazilian Flamengo in July 2020. Torrent did not find what he expected and left his position after 4 months. The 59-year-old Spanish coach has not been part of any team since November 2020.