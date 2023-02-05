From the Rome derby to that of Istanbul, even if the winner – in this sense – seems to have already been identified. The melancholic soap opera linked to Nicolò Zaniolo is being enriched with a new episode, which could be the definitive one.

In Istanbul, in fact, interest in the Roma striker suddenly ignited and so Fenerbahce and Galatasaray started a sort of Stracittadina to grab him, which however clearly sees the advantage of the latter club, to which, moreover, Zaniolo himself has posted today a “like” referring to the success on Trazbonspor. The negotiation could also be closed in the next few hours, given that the Turkish club has offered 15 million (plus bonuses) not conditional on the sporting result and Roma is available to meet them on payment methods. One thing is certain: Nicolò has given the go-ahead for the transfer to Galatasaray of Icardi and Mertens, as well as the family. If the Giallorossi club manages to snatch even a few more euros, starting tomorrow Zaniolo will take a private plane to Istanbul that has already been made available to him. A contract worth around 3-4 million per season for four years is ready for him, even if a release clause of around 30 million is being worked on which will allow the blue to return to European football if any team comes back to knock on his door . Moral: Nicolò can’t live without football and so perhaps a new adventure is about to begin.