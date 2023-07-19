The former Roma ko during the friendly played by Galatasaray against Sturm Graz
Nicolò Zaniolo ended up knocked out again. During the friendly match played by Galatasaray against Sturm Graz, the former Roma player fell on top of his hand following a game collision. The Turkish club’s medical staff intervened immediately given the strong pain for the blue and found out little finger completely distorted and dislocated from the normal position.
July 18, 2023
