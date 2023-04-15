A Galatasaray in a “tennis” version overwhelms Kayserispor by 6-0 on the 27th day of the top Turkish championship. The hosts closed the game already in the first half of the game with a 4-0 run: the absolute protagonist was the former Inter captain Mauro Icardi, author of a hat-trick already in the first 45 minutes. By Milot Rashica, Kosovar ex Werder Bremen, the other mark.

There is glory also for Zaniolo — Pure academy recovery for the Giallorossi from Istanbul, who find two more goals with Akturkoglu and Nicolò Zaniolo. The former Roma player signs the final 6-0 in the 71st minute with an assist from another former Giallorossi player, the Portuguese Sergio Oliveira.

Leader on the run — With today’s victory, Galatasaray further extend their lead over Fenerbahce second in the standings, confirming themselves as the number one favorite for the final victory of the Turkish championship.

