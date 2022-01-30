Iñaki Peña will play for Galatasaray for the rest of the season under Domènec Torrent. Galatasaray will not pay anything for the loan of the goalkeeper until the end of the season and a purchase option has not been included between the clubs, sources from the Turkish club have informed As. Peña is an express request from Domènec Torrent, new coach of Galatasaray for a few days.

AS confirmed the agreement with the Turkish club and report that Iñaki Peña will land in Istanbul tonight. Galatasaray confirmed the loan agreement after the goalkeeper had tested negative in the PCR test, which will allow him to travel immediately to Istanbul.

Iñaki Peña was born in 1999 in Alicante, he started playing football in Villarreal’s youth teams. The goalkeeper signed for Barcelona at the age of 13, he has been playing for the Catalan team for 10 years. He is 1.84 meters tall and has played in almost all the subsidiary categories of the Spanish national team. Peña has played one game with the U-21 team.

Peña has also played some friendlies with the first team. He did it for the first time against Nàstic de Tarragona in the summer of 2020. The 23-year-old goalkeeper played 9 games for Barcelona B this season, in which he has conceded eight goals. Peña has not conceded a goal in four of these matches.