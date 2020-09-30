36 giant tortoises born and bred in captivity have been reintroduced to their original habitat on San Cristobal Island in the Galapagos. ATaged 6 to 8 and weighing between three and five kilos, these turtles are part of one of the fifteen endemic subspecies of the Ecuadorian archipelago.

Temperature measurement, heart rate readings and blood tests made it possible to exclude any diseases or parasites before their reintroduction. “Census data shows us a healthy population, which means their natural reproduction is adequate. Management activities in captivity are therefore no longer necessary “, explains Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos National Park.

In the past eight years, 75 captive-bred turtles have been released. Good news for this fragile ecosystem which has unique flora and fauna in the world.

