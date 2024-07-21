The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Defense Minister Yoav Galant “conducted a situation assessment with the new head of Central Command, Major General Avi Blut, and other senior defense officials, where he discussed terrorism in the West Bank.”

“Galant received an overview of the army’s activities to thwart terrorist attacks, eliminate armed groups in refugee camps, and improve security in settlements.”

“Terrorism is worsening in Judea and Samaria, among other things, as a result of the guidance of Iran and Hezbollah,” Galant said.

“Months ago, I removed restrictions on IAF aircraft operations, including an attack on Central Command, to thwart terrorism without unnecessarily endangering soldiers – and if necessary, we will expand that,” he added.

The West Bank, where the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule under Israeli occupation, is witnessing the worst unrest in decades, parallel to the war in Hamas-controlled Gaza.