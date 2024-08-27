Galant added that the hostage release operation was part of the “bold and courageous operations carried out by the Israeli army deep inside the Gaza Strip.”

He stressed that “this operation was part of a series of measures taken by the Israeli army that bring us closer to achieving the goals of this war.”

The Israeli army announced today, Tuesday, that one of the hostages, named Farhan Qadi, who was being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, had been released.

He explained that the 52-year-old kidnapped person was freed as part of a complex operation by the army and the Shin Bet. (Internal Security)south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army did not provide any details about the liberation operation in its statement, citing what it called “security” reasons.

He described the health condition of the freed hostage as “normal”, as he was transferred to the hospital for further medical examinations.

The Israeli hostage release operation came as the Israelis were trying to… US Egypt and Qatar mediate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas Includes entry Humanitarian aid And Israel’s return of the detainees in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners.

Hamas took 251 people hostage in the October 7 attack, 105 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 who the military says have been killed.