Defense Minister Yoav Galant also spoke, saying: “A few hours ago, representatives of the IDF presented to members of the Bari community (a government investigation committee) the main points of the investigation into the attack on the kibbutz. We demand a national investigation that will clarify the facts.”

“This commission of inquiry must be objective, and it must question all of us – the government, the army, and the security services. It must investigate me, and it must investigate the prime minister,” Galant added.

The crowd at the ceremony, which included the families of the new officers, cheered when Galant made his comment.