Galant said Ben-Gvir’s “irresponsible actions” “endanger national security and create internal division in the country.”

“The head of the General Security Service and his personnel are present to do their duty and warn of the dire consequences of these actions,” Galant added.

On July 25, Galant attacked Ben Gvir, accusing him of “trying to blow up the Middle East”, after the latter announced that Jews would be allowed to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Yoav Galant said on his X account that Ben Gvir “is constantly trying to blow up the Middle East,” adding, “I categorically reject any ideas that would harm the status quo in the holy city of Jerusalem.”

Shin Bet warns

The head of the Israeli Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, described the Israeli practices in the West Bank as “national terrorism,” referring to the violent Israeli attack on the Palestinian village of Jit in the northern West Bank.

The head of the Shin Bet has been highly critical of Netanyahu’s government, particularly regarding the arming of Israelis with dangerous and deadly weapons to carry out their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Galant, the Shin Bet chief accused Minister Ben-Gvir of deliberately and publicly encouraging these practices, including his visit to Jerusalem, which is a blatant violation of the status quo policy.

Ronen Bar warned that these actions and crimes have caused indescribable damage to Israel.

Ben Gvir’s withdrawal

Ben-Gvir did not like these accusations and criticisms, so he responded by demanding Bar’s dismissal and withdrawing from the government session.

Ben Gvir withdrew from the government meeting and demanded the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar following his warning of an increase in nationalist crimes by Jews in the West Bank and his failure to condemn the leadership.

Ben Gvir’s response to Galant

For his part, Ben Gvir responded to Minister Galant, on the X platform, “You promised to return Lebanon to the Stone Age, while you are returning northern Israel to the Stone Age.”

He added: “Instead of attacking me on Twitter, attack Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Lapid enters the line

For his part, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said that “the message of the head of the Shin Bet regarding settler violence in the West Bank is a final warning of a coming disaster.”

Lapid added, “The government is once again heading towards the collapse of Israeli national security, and we stress the need to remove Ben Gvir from decision-making centers.”