“In a precise and professional operation, the IDF tonight eliminated Hezbollah Chief of Staff Fouad Shukr, also known as Sayyed Mohsen,” Galant said in a statement.

“We have proven that there is no place we cannot reach to impose a heavy price on any aggression against Israel,” he added.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “Sayed Mohsen had been directing the fighting against Israel since October 8 and was responsible for the massacre of children in Majdal Shams and for the killing of many Israelis and foreigners over the years.”

Three civilians, a woman and two children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening on the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of Hezbollah, according to a “preliminary” toll provided by the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The ministry indicated in a statement that the “Israeli aggression” led to the “fall of three”, including “a woman, a girl, and a boy”, noting that “the search is continuing for missing persons under the rubble”, in addition to 74 wounded, “five of whom are in critical condition”.