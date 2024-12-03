The president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galanconfirmed this Tuesday to the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvathat the energy company maintains its intention to invest 45,000 million reais (about 7,000 million euros) in the country until 2028. Galán also conveyed to Lula his commitment to the next Climate Summit (COP30)which will be held in Brazil in 2025.

According to Iberdrola reportedGalán reiterated this commitment in a meeting in Brasiliawhere the Ministers of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, also attended; and from the Civil House, Rui Costa; as well as the CEO of Neoenergia (the Brazilian subsidiary of Iberdrola), Eduardo Capelastegui.

Iberdrola is, through Neoenergiathe first distributor in Brazil, supplying electricity to more than 40 million Brazilians. The electric company, with a total of almost 16,000 employees, has almost 730,000 kilometers of power lines in the country and is present in 18 states and the federal district.

Iberdrola assesses that the renewal of distribution concessions will culminate in the first half of next year, reaffirming the stability and predictability of the Brazilian electricity sector. The renewal will occur for a period of 30 years at no additional cost, according to what is published.

The Brazilian subsidiary of Iberdrola has five electricity distributors: Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Cosern (RN), Neoenergia Elektro (SP/MS) and Neoenergia Brasília (DF).

Iberdrola also has an installed capacity in Brazil of about 4,500 megawatts (MW)of which 3,900 MW are renewable. Its base of regulated network assets in the country stood at 10.3 billion euros at the end of the third quarter, which represents 27% of the total, only behind the United Kingdom and the United States (13.7 billion).

Additionally, through the Neoenergia Institute, the electricity company promotes sustainable development based on socio-environmental actions and, thus, contributes to improving the quality of life of the communities where the company operates, especially the most vulnerable people, always aiming for sustainable development.