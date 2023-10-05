If the first round of the local elections were held today in Bogotá, Carlos Fernando Galán would repeat his 2019 result: then it was 32.5% and today the average of the polls gives him around 32.4%. So it was not enough to win the mayoralty: Claudia López would get three extra points. And on this occasion, although he would come first, neither. The novelty of the requirement of reaching 40% of the vote and 10 points of difference with the second to avoid a second round between the two most voted would leave him, once again, at the door: none of the surveys collected in this analysis expect such a thing. victory today.

This time it would be left to the candidate repeater a second bullet, of course. The same average of polls indicates that there are two candidates in a better position than the others to play in the second round against Galán: former senator Gustavo Bolívar from the support of the followers of President Gustavo Petro, and Juan Daniel Oviedo from his independent platform forged by from his management at the head of the National Department of Statistics in the previous presidential administration. The average difference between the two is just 4 percentage points, while the difference between Bolívar and Galán reaches nine points.

In the same way, between Oviedo and those who follow it there are 12 points. In this way it seems that the race is opting for these three names, and the focus of the competition is on second place. The polls (scarce, so far, which advises a good dose of caution when extrapolating forecasts with them) are somewhat divided in their measurement of this particular race, significantly favoring Bolívar.

Since the race for Bogotá began, there was only one more or less fixed name in the betting: Carlos Fernando Galán. The former president of the Council was located more on the ideological spectrum – it is a spectrum, rather than a specific point – of the center. And, in fact, the 2019 election came down to that spectrum, to the extent that Claudia López also inhabits it. There was the possibility that 2023 would reissue this dynamic, and Juan Daniel Oviedo bet on it. Highlighting more his technical and solutions-focused profile (reminiscent of the first campaigns of former mayor Enrique Peñalosa) than his belonging to a right-wing administration, the contrast with Galán’s much more political profile, although located in a similar ideological zone, has finished by reaching the final stretch with options. On the other hand, the pure (ideologically speaking) conservative candidate, Diego Molano, is being left stranded, just as happened to Miguel Uribe in 2019, or Francisco Santos in 2015. The hypothesis that the country will swing to the right does not seem be fulfilled in Bogotá, where the voting structure far from the traditional right outweighs the situation.

The most plausible hypothesis seems in any case the opposite: an electoral resurgence of the “pure” left (that which lies beyond the center-left) after an atypical 2019 marked by a candidacy that was born lame (that of Hollman Morris), probably motivated more by competition within the alternative space than by a clear will to win. It is not (does not seem) the case with the current one, clearly competitive according to the survey consensus.

Whether the second round (if it finally occurs) is Galán-Bolívar, Galán-Oviedo, or a more surprising (but not impossible) combination, it will be the first time in a decade and a half that the mayor comes to power with more than 40% of the vote. the votes. A bar that anticipates that victory will not only be in mobilizing one’s own, but also in attracting some strangers.

Average methodology. This average takes into account the latest version of each poll published by polling houses registered in the CNE with some field carried out in the month of September, taking all those published by the media.

Some of these surveys eliminate undecided voters from their voting intention calculation base, others do not. To make them comparable and bring the number as close as possible to the image perceived by the surveys, the average is made excluding the undecided from the calculation base. Thus, if for example a poll gives 50% to candidate A, 40% to candidate B, and shows 10% undecided – the percentages of candidates A and B are recalculated based on the total of decided votes, which in this case would be 50+40=90. Candidate A would have 50/90=55.55%. Candidate B 40/50=44.44%. All surveys collected in their original version are listed below.

In the same way, some surveys mix undecided and blank votes in their reports, or present anomalous estimates of blank votes, suggesting a unclear classification between undecided and blank votes. To avoid completely eliminating the blank vote from the calculation base, a very unrealistic hypothesis, an approximation is introduced based on the average blank vote of the last three elections for the mayor of Bogotá: around 3.8%.

