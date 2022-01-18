The president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, has discharged all responsibility for the security and espionage services contracted to the commissioner José Manuel Villarejo in who was his head of Security, Antonio Asenjo, also investigated in this separate piece of the ‘Tandem operation’ . Galán has denied knowing the policeman – “I neither ordered, nor authorized, nor did I know anything about this man,” he affirmed – and has even presented himself as the victim of a plot against him without giving more details.

The businessman, who has appeared as an investigator for two hours in the National High Court, has declared that Asenjo had “total autonomy” to carry out these orders. However, he has assured that he never communicated this contract to his superiors, which he has even described as fraudulent if, as the investigators believe, the terms of the agreement and the figure of Villarejo were hidden under the Casesa company so as not to raise suspicions.

Precisely, Galán’s summons for the crimes of bribery, false documents and against privacy mentioned that Asenjo acknowledged before the investigating judge, Manuel García Castellón, that he had manipulated the concepts of the invoices, thus hiding not only the specific content of the work carried out but also the intervention of the then active curator.

The invoices for these orders were processed as an account without an order, “contravening” the internal protocol of the Iberdrola Group, the resolution said. Asenjo even stated that some reports reached Sánchez Galán, but he stated that he was unaware that Cenyt belonged to Villarejo.

Before the declaration of the head of the electricity company, the company made public a statement to reinforce the image of its president: «Ignacio Sánchez Galán has finally managed to be received by Judge Manuel García-Castellón, after requesting it for months and in order to be able to defend himself against the slander of which he is accused and denounce that Iberdrola was spied on by a third person whose intentions are to take over the company owned by its almost four hundred thousand shareholders.

“I’ve said it 17 times”



Already in the room, the investigated has begun by responding to the judge that he “never” dealt with the policeman, whom he did not meet until he saw on television before his arrest in November 2017. That is to say, that in the 13 years of relationship between Iberdrola and Cenyt, 2004-2017, under which 17 works were billed for 1.1 million euros, he never knew anything about the figure of Villarejo and his status as an active curator. “At Iberdrola we have 19,000 suppliers that employ 400,000 people,” Sánchez Galán replied.

The interrogation began with good manners. The judge warned the defendant that he did not intend to “go catch him in anything”, but then the tone hardened, especially in the answers he offered to the anti-corruption prosecutor Miguel Serrano. “I never ordered Mr. Villarejo to be hired. I have said it 17 times, ”said the investigated resoundingly, according to the sources consulted.

García Castellón has read to Sánchez Galán some fragments of the transcripts of conversations intervened between Villarejo and Asenjo. Iberdrola’s head of security once told the police officer that “when are you going to give him more”, because the reports he makes are “like a drug” for his boss, whom he calls “the gentleman”. The president of Iberdrola has refused to comment on conversations in which, he has said, he did not intervene and has added that he was “funny” at the terminology used by the interlocutors.

Part of the accusation against Sánchez Galán is based on the testimony of a former director of the company, José Antonio Del Olmo, who was director of Control of Corporate Functions. Del Olmo put in writing in 2004 that there were irregularities in the invoices to Villarejo, as well as that the director of security had told him that Galán had ordered special surveillance work.

Before the judge, Sánchez Galán has blamed Del Olmo himself, who has also been investigated. He has stated that if he had not signed those invoices they would never have been paid and has shown that his complaint before a notary public, also included in the case, has taken place years after leaving the company with his relevant compensation.

Questioned directly about whether he requested that the president of ACS, Florentino Pérez, and the then head of Endesa, Manuel Pizarro, be spied on, Sánchez Galán has categorically denied it to add that it seems to him a “deplorable and inadmissible” practice and add that he himself has suffered, although it has not specified by whom. Moment in which the judge has offered him the possibility of denouncing these facts.

Before Sánchez Galán, Fernando Bécker declared, who admitted to the instructor that he validated the invoices from the electricity company to the commissioner’s companies, but without knowing who he was or what those orders were really about. A statement similar to the one made yesterday by Rafael Orbegozo, former chief of staff of the Presidency.