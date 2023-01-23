Shows of support for Martín, the 8-year-old boy from Molina de Segura who suffers from an incurable brain stem tumor, only increase. The boy’s family launched a campaign on the Change.org platform under the slogan ‘Martincannotpuedesolo’ to request more research from the Ministry of Health in the fight to cure childhood cancer. So far, the petition already has more than 100,000 signatures and continues to increase, and solidarity initiatives are also beginning to emerge to support him, such as the one that will fill the municipality of Molina this Saturday.

It is a “piece of spectacle”, as explained by Rafa López, Martín’s brother, in the announcement of the event on his Instagram profile, as a galactic parade. Imperial soldiers recently arrived from ‘Star Wars’ will parade down Paseo de Rosales and will appear in a solidarity ‘photocall’ that will be arranged in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. The event is run by the Legión 501 Foundation through the Tercio de Levante Squad, an international organization of costumes from the saga integrated and directed by the fans themselves.

Rafa thanks the foundation for its help “for lighting our fuse and for the involvement and altruism that you have and offer” and also for the collaboration of the Consistory itself. He also invites all residents and visitors to attend the solidarity event in support of his brother: “Let’s all fill Molina for Martín and for those who will come”, since what he and his family are asking for is to increase investment in the research so that, like Martín, all children suffering from childhood cancer can benefit.

The little boy’s story began in October of last year, when he was diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer whose life expectancy ranges from 5 to 24 months. Since then, his health has deteriorated so fast that he can’t get out of bed now. Currently there is no cure, so despite the efforts of health personnel, this work is not enough if they do not invest more in research. They argue it in their

change request: «In Spain, investment in R+D+i is 1.43% of GDP while the European average stands at 2.3%. With this petition, we want to ensure that investment is increased to at least 2.3% and that, in addition, research into childhood cancer is prioritized”.